El Paso County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old boy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old male.

Joseph Pickering was seen on camera at the 7-11 on Mesa Ridge Parkway at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Friday.

Pickering contacted an acquaintance and requested a ride home, according to police. He was driven to the areas of Chelton Road and Fountain Boulevard and left on foot and has not been seen since.

Pickering is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs around 96 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

Pickering has a scar on his left arm. He was last wearing a white Nike hooded sweatshirt with the logo “Just Do it,” blue jeans and red Nike shoes.

If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or call 719-390-5555.