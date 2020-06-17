1  of  2
El Paso County couple arrested for the death of a child

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.(KXRM) — After more than three months of detectives investigating a child’s death, a couple is behind bars and face first-degree murder charges along with other child abuse charges.

Deputies say they have completed a several months-long investigation into a juvenile death on March 11, 2020.

As a result of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigation, arrest warrants were issued for 41-year-old Ryan Sabin and 42-year-old Tara Sabin.  They turned themselves in to the El Paso County Jail on Tuesday and are both facing charges of First-Degree Murder, Child Abuse Resulting in Death, and six counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

This is all the information given at this time.

