ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Surveillance video captured the moment a driver in a red SUV backed up to El Agave Liquor just after midnight Wednesday morning.

The video shows three people yankng the burglar bars off the front door to make their way in. The store has been broken into three times since late June.

FOX31 spoke to the store owner, Tiffany, who asked not to use her or her employees’ last names in the story.

“I just wanted to cry. Why again? What do they want? I don’t understand. They keep coming back,” Tiffany said.

Once inside the store, the three burglars stole an ATM, taking it to the waiting SUV. They also attempted to steal a cash register, which was empty and locked down. They stole high-end liquor and a display case full of e-cigarettes.

Break-ins frequent at El Agave Liquor

The family is having a hard time dealing with the liquor store bandits.

“Every two months people try to break the front door and the back doors. They steal,” said Treeza, who helps run the store.

El Agave Liquor has a Denver address but sits in an industrial section along Washington Street in Adams County. The store’s owners supsect the burglars may have been waiting in the area before the latest break-in.

It took place just a few minutes before El Agave closed for the night.

“It’s very frustrating. You’re running a business. There is so much expense that comes with the business. On top of that you have deal with fixing stuff,” Tiffany said.

The family has lost an estimated $30,000 because of the burglaries.

They are asking if you’ve seen the red SUV or know anything about the burglaries to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).