‘Eisenplower’: 20 CDOT snowplows get names thanks to Colorado kids

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation said 20 new snowplows have been named following the first-ever “Name That Plow” contest.

The 20 names were chosen from more than 1,100 entries submitted by kids from across Colorado.

Here’s the newest CDOT fleet:

Abominable

Arctic King

Bigfoot

Blizzard

Cheese Ball

Darth Blader

Eisenplower

Fresh Plowder

Frosty

Jack Frost

Mr. Plow

Mr. Snowtastic

No-way Snow-day

Olaf

Plowzilla

Sno-way

Snow Crusher

Snowball

Snowtorious B.I.G.

Zebulon Ice

“The creativity of Colorado’s kids shines through in this great group of names and we’re appreciative to all who offered their ideas in this first-ever contest,” said Governor Jared Polis. “When these plows and their drivers are hard at work in the years to come, we will all be able to keep track of their efforts on cotrip.org, or check for the name on the door the next time you see a CDOT plow on the road.”

CDOT said winning students will be notified through their parent or guardian’s email or phone number provided in submissions. Students chosen will have the opportunity to take a photo with the snowplow that has their winning name on it either this summer, or early in the fall of 2021.