Efforts underway to rename Denver’s Columbus Park, Washington and Jefferson high schools

DENVER (KDVR) — Activists are continuing their calls to rename places that honor historic but controversial people.

Columbus Park

Denver’s Columbus Park is just one of places where a name change could be coming. Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval has been studying the history of Columbus Park on the city’s North Side.

“As a little girl, I didn’t even know it was called Columbus Park,” she said. “I always knew it as La Raza Park.”

In the early 1900s, Sandoval says, the land was known as Navajo Community Park. Denver City Council renamed it in honor of Christopher Columbus in the 1930s — a man who enslaved, brutalized and ordered the killing of Indigenous people.

“I think we’ve learned enough about Columbus,” Sandoval said. “It’s in our history books. We don’t need to honor him in the park on the North Side.”

Sandoval sent a letter to constituents Thursday to create a petition and start the name change process to La Raza Park — a name that means “the people’s park” in Spanish.

Washington and Jefferson high schools

The effort to rename Columbus Park coincides with movements to rename Denver’s Washington and Jefferson high schools. Both presidents owned slaves, but so too did many of America’s earliest leaders.

“Despite having been an active slave holder for 56 years, George Washington struggled with the institution of slavery and spoke frequently of his desire to end the practice,” according to Mount Vernon’s website. “At the end of his life, Washington made the decision to free all his slaves in his 1799 will – the only slave-holding Founding Father to do so.”

Denver Public Schools says Thomas Jefferson High School Principal Michael Christoff wants to ensure students feel the school name is reflective of the community’s values.

“[Christoff] plans to open the conversation on renaming with the community, including students and alumni, in the fall,” DPS said in an emailed statement.

DPS also said its board plans to discuss the matter Thursday evening.

Mount Evans

The U.S. Geological Survey says there are currently two official petitions before the US Board of Geographic Names to rename Mount Evans. The peak is named after Colorado territorial Gov. John Evans. He is shamefully linked to the Sand Creek Massacre of Native Americans.

A necessary part of the Mount Evans renaming process is consideration before a state board on naming, but the USGS says that board is currently defunct in Colorado. The federal agency says Gov. Jared Polis must reestablish a board to prevent further name change delay.