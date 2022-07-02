EDWARDS, Colo. (KDVR) – A man who threatened a store clerk in Eagle County with a knife sits in custody, and now faces a litany of charges.

Eagle County Sheriffs responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at the Stop-n-Save on Thursday at roughly 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. At the convenience store, an employee had allegedly been shoved by the suspect before attempting to get him to exit the store.

According to the ECSD, the suspect, Nicholas Williams-Edward Leake, 36, left the store before returning with a knife, which he proceeded to threaten the store clerk with.

After threatening to kill the clerk, Leake exited the store and attempted to leave in his vehicle. He allegedly backed into another vehicle before fleeing the scene. He was located by officers with the Avon Police Department shortly thereafter and was arrested.

Leake is now being held at the Eagle County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond where he faces charges of:

Felony Menacing (Real, Simulated Weapon)

Harassment (Strike, Shove, Kick)

Theft

DUI

Careless Driving

Hit and Run – Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Possession of an open container (alcohol)

Failure to Comply (Assault)

Additionally, Leake apparently already had an outstanding warrant in Eagle County for first-degree burglary.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact Eagle County Crime Stoppers by calling 970-328-7007. You can remain both anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.