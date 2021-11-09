Educational tech business chooses Colorado over Houston, adding 138 new jobs

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s own Elsmere Education, a fast-growing educational tech company, has chosen to expand right where it started.

EEI works with community colleges and universities to develop online curriculums, intervene with at-risk students, and perform research and marketing among other services.

“It’s great to see Colorado small businesses succeed and expand as we build back better than before the pandemic. Our amazing state is the best place to live, work and run a business,” said Governor Jared Polis.

The Denver-based company was considering expanding to Houston, the home of Founder Justin McMorrow, before finally deciding on keeping it local. The expansion location has yet to be released.

“While Houston was tempting for personal reasons, we ultimately decided that Colorado offered the best opportunity for growth and access to the talent pool we will need,” said McMorrow.

The 138 jobs EEI plans to add will have an average salary of $84,490, well above the Denver salary average. EEI will be offering jobs in operations support, administration, marketing and management. To learn more about employment with EEI click here.