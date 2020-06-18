Edgewater residents plan car parade to celebrate LGBT pride

EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) — With Denver’s PrideFest parade going virtual this year, the neighboring municipality of Edgewater is filling the void with a car parade.

The idea is the brainchild of a handful of citizens, including Annelise Shipley.

“We want the parade to stay within the standards of social distancing,” says Shipley.

Businesses like JoyRide Brewing are helping to coordinate the day’s activities.

The parade is Saturday at 1 p.m. Step-off is at Edgewater Civic Center. The parade concludes at the Edgewater Public Marketplace.

“I think the fire’s going to stay really bright,” adds Shipley. “All LGBTQ knows that this is a neighborhood that is safe and welcoming. We love all of our LGBTQ members.”