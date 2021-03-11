Edgewater police seeking owner of a wedding ring with ‘Bob’ and ‘1983’ inscribed

EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) — Do you recognize this ring? Police in Edgewater want to reunite a missing wedding band with its owner.

Edgewater Police Department

While investigating a string of burglaries back in 2016, the Edgewater Police Department located a gold men’s wedding ring. The team of buglers had also been connected to thefts in Aurora, Adams County, Jefferson County, and Edgewater.

The ring is a 14kt gold band with an inscription on the inside. The inscription, which is from 1983, includes two names as well as a month and a day. One of the names in the inscription is “Bob”.

If you have any information in connection to this missing ring, Edgewater police ask that you contact their evidence section at 303-598-7385.