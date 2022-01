EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Edgewater Police Department says it is investigating a possible bomb threat at Chase Bank Friday morning.

Police are asking people to avoid the area near 1705 Sheridan Blvd.

Surrounding businesses are being evacuated and will open after the scene is safe, police said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is on the way to assist with the investigation, Edgewater police said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.