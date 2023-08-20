DENVER (KDVR) — Ed Sheeran’s tour stop at Empower Field at Mile High has set a new record for attendance, with 85,233 people coming out to watch the pop singer-songwriter.

Sheeran’s +-=÷x tour — also called the Mathematics tour — came to the Mile High City Saturday and shattered the single-night attendance record at Empower Field.

Capacity is normally 76,125, according to the stadium’s website, but it can hold more for concerts.

The tour featured two special guests: Singer-songwriter Khalid and singer-songwriter Cat Burns.

This isn’t the first record that has been broken at the stadium this summer.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in July was the first act in history to sell out two shows in the stadium for a single tour.