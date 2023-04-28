DENVER (KDVR) — Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to visit the Mile High City during his stadium tour in August, but the English superstar has just announced a second Denver date. This show will be in a very intimate and small venue.

The “Subtract Tour” was announced on Friday and it is described as a special run of tours that will coincide with Sheeran’s massive stadium tour, “The Mathematics Tour.”

So, on Aug. 18, Sheeran will bring his one-of-a-kind intimate tour to the Paramount Theatre in Denver. The show will indeed be intimate because the theater only has a capacity of 1,865.

This new tour follows his forthcoming album “Subtract,” which will be released on May 5.

“Written against a backdrop of grief and hope, Ed wrote and recorded the fourteen-track record with Aaron Dessner (of The National) in February last year after a series of hard-hitting events impacted his life,” said a press release about Sheeran’s newest album.

If you want to be one of the 1,800 people to experience Sheeran’s music up close and personal, registration for fan-verified tickets is open now. Fans can register at Ticketmaster, and tickets will then go on sale on Tuesday, May 2 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are still available for Sheeran’s stadium tour at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 19.