CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to high winds. The high winds forced Echo Mountain to close for the day.

“Due to the high winds last night and the unpredictable gusts forecasted to continue through the afternoon, we will not open today. We’re going to spend some time cleaning up the mountain and will try again tomorrow!” the ski area shared on Twitter.

Loveland Ski Area was also forced to close on Tuesday due to the high winds.

High winds were reported across the state, including a 103-mph gust in Frisco at around 6 a.m.

High wind warnings are in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.