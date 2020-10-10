East Cherry Creek Valley Water customers seek answers about skyrocketing water bills

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — In a year as hot as this one, water has been in high demand. Ed Castellano understands that. However, he doesn’t think that justifies the water bill he just received for last month from the East Cherry Creek Valley Water and Sanitation District.

“We didn’t change our watering habits. You can tell our grass has dead spots,” Castellano said.

He says his bill almost doubled from $165 in August to $315 in September. His bill states that he used 13,000 gallons of water.

“I was floored because that’s a lot. To use 100% more water would be outrageous. Something would be running constantly,” Castellano said.

A few blocks away, Michael Spanarella is also concerned by his most recent bill.

“To see it go up 1,000 gallons for the past couple of months — it wasn’t accurate,” he said.

Spanarella says he had purposely cut back on how much he was watering and is baffled by what he and his neighbors are experiencing.

“I’m not saying there’s anything unscrupulous going on. Mistakes can be made,” he said.

ECCV tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers that they have heard from many concerned customers, but promise the spike in customers’ bills are a reflection of the hot and dry weather and the ongoing drought. More people are using more water.

“It has been hot and really dry. Every other district and municipal provider we chat with have seen pretty dramatic increases,” Andy Cohen, a spokesperson for ECCV, said.

Cohen recommends people request a free water audit so crews can pinpoint problems if customers believe something isn’t right with their bill.

However, Castellano believes there’s more to the rising water bills than the hot weather. He and others are now considering their next steps.

“I think it’s a little crazy that people would have been watering so much more,” Castellano said.