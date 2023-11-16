DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Clerk and Recorder received a recall election petition for Murray Hawthorne, a member of the office of director for the Ebert Metropolitan District in Green Valley Ranch.

According to the office, the petition was reviewed and has enough valid signatures to initiate a recall election. The official date for that election is still pending.

Hawthorne is treasurer of the Ebert Metropolitan District. His term expires in May 2025. He was appointed to the position prior to his election in 2022, serving from 2020-2022.

Recall elections are to try and remove an elected official from their position. The petition must have valid signatures for 25% of the total votes cast in the last preceding general election.

According to the recall petition, signatories believe Hawthorne “does not represent or respect Ebert residents.”

The petition continues by citing a pattern of verbal abuse and physical intimidation from Hawthorne to residents.

The petition noted a recent outburst at a “community meeting” caused the Community Advisory Committee to hire an off-duty Denver Police Department officer to attend community meetings at cost to residents.

The petition also said Hawthorne has “initiated and pursued initiatives contrary to community members’ desires and best interests.”

The recall also said Hawthorne was given written warnings from the Fairway Villas District Manager and the attorney for the Town Center District.