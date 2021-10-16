Police: Semi that tipped over and blocked I-70 ramp was speeding

The ramp connecting northbound Interstate I-25 to eastbound I-70 was blocked for at least three hours as crews worked to clear a crash. (credit: CDOT)

DENVER (KDVR) – The ramp connecting northbound Interstate 25 to eastbound Interstate 70 was blocked for at least three hours Saturday as crews worked to clear a semi crash.

The crash was at exit 213, Park Avenue, and exit 214A, I-70. CDOT reported the crash around 8 a.m. Saturday morning and said that it had reopened the ramp lanes at about 11:45 a.m.

The Denver Police Department later said a semi trailer was traveling eastbound on I-70 at I-25 at a high rate of speed and was carrying rock. The speed combined with the weight of the rock cause the semi to tip over.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and was cited for careless driving.

