Police: Semi that tipped over and blocked I-70 ramp was speeding

The ramp connecting northbound Interstate I-25 to eastbound I-70 was blocked for at least three hours as crews worked to clear a crash. (credit: CDOT)

DENVER (KDVR) – The ramp connecting northbound Interstate 25 to eastbound Interstate 70 was blocked for at least three hours Saturday as crews worked to clear a semi crash.

The crash was at exit 213, Park Avenue, and exit 214A, I-70. CDOT reported the crash around 8 a.m. Saturday morning and said that it had reopened the ramp lanes at about 11:45 a.m.

The Denver Police Department later said a semi trailer was traveling eastbound on I-70 at I-25 at a high rate of speed and was carrying rock. The speed combined with the weight of the rock cause the semi to tip over.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and was cited for careless driving.

#I25 northbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 213 – Park Avenue and Exit 214A – I-70. https://t.co/JlvAZlAyQa — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 16, 2021

#I25 northbound: Right lane closed due to a crash between Exit 213 – Park Avenue and Exit 214A – I-70. ramp to eastbound I-70 blocked https://t.co/JlvAZlAyQa — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 16, 2021