Eaton police shoot armed man who allegedly fired multiple rounds at them

EATON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a shooting involving two Eaton police officers early Friday morning.

It happened at 1:28 a.m. in the 1200 block of Aspen Ct.

Dispatchers received calls that an argument was taking place between a man and a woman.

Eaton police responded at around 1:32 a.m. and found a man who was armed with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the man fired multiple rounds at officers. Officers returned fire, striking the man.

Officers provided the man with medical attention at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds in an unknown condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two officers who responded were not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Weld County Sheriff’s Office Det. Jared Patterson at 970-400-2851.