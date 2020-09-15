Eaton High School student and her father killed in car crash

EATON, Colo. (KDVR) – A terrible crash in Weld County deals a double blow to an Eaton family. Jacob Garza and his 16-year-old daughter Abigail Silva were both killed in the crash.

It happened Friday afternoon on Highway 85 in Lucerne. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) the 16-year-old was driving, and she still had her learner’s permit.

CSP says Silva was trying to turn left out of the Red Coach Inn, and pulled out in front of an F-150 truck that had the right of way. The truck slammed into the car, and the father and daughter were killed.

Abby’s brother, Jose Silva, says the family has heard different stories from people about what happened, and they would like the CSP to continue investigating.

The 18-year-old says his father and his sister were good people who will be missed.

“They touched everyone’s heart. Abby was a link leader in school. She was a junior, she was barely starting her life,” he said. “My dad, he was always messing with me and my friends, and always there talking to all of us, and he was a good man.”

The family has set up a GOFUNDME account to help pay for funeral expenses.