DENVER (KDVR) — The sun is coming out this weekend after weeks of storms persisted in Colorado.
With the weather warming up and schools released for summer, Coloradans are getting out in nature.
To kick off the hiking season, here is a list of some popular beginner-friendly trails, based on elevation and distance, that are near the Front Range.
1.5 hours or less average completion time
- Morrison, Red Rocks Trading Post Trail: 1.5-mile loop with 357-foot elevation gain, 47 minutes
- Boulder, Baseline Trail: 1.4-mile loop with 337-foot elevation gain, 45 minutes
- Lakewood, Green Mountain and Hayden Trail Loop: 1.8-mile loop with 396-foot elevation gain, 55 minutes
- Boulder, Enchanted Mesa and McClintock: 1.9-mile loop with 419-foot elevation gain, 59 minutes
- Morrison, Castle Meadow and Tower Trails: 2.4-mile loop with 360-foot elevation gain, 1 hour 4 minutes
- Littleton, Coyote Song Trail: 3-mile loop with 321-foot elevation gain, 1 hour 11 minutes
- Louviers, Fountain Valley: 2.6-mile loop with 344-foot elevation gain, 1 hour 5 minutes
- Evergreen, Brothers Lookout and Three Sisters Loop: 2-mile loop with 429-foot elevation gain, 1 hour 1 minute
- Golden, Lichen Peak Trail: 1.6-miles there and back with 524-foot elevation gain, 1 hour
1.5-2 hour average completion time
- Morrison, Turkey Trot Trail: 3.2-mile loop with 803-foot elevation gain, 1 hour 46 minutes
- Lakewood, Green Mountain and Hayden Trail loop: 3.2- mile extension loop with 633-foot elevation gain, 1 hour 34 minutes
- Louviers, Waterton Canyon: 6.2-miles there and back with 209-foot elevation gain, 1 hour 59 minutes
- Boulder, Table Mesa and Bear Canyon: 4-mile loop with 715-foot elevation gain, 1 hour 54 minutes
- Morrison, Dinosaur Ridge: 3.7-miles there and back with 698-foot elevation gain, 1 hour 48 minutes
Before you go
You can check the weather forecast before going on a hike to get your timing right. With recent wet weather, some trails may be muddy. You can get an idea of trail conditions with recent reviews on All Trails.
Many trails will have break-off routes that can lead to a separate destination or add distance to the hike. You can explore trail options with maps from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Some trails do not allow dogs, and some are multi-purpose trails where you might encounter bikers or folks riding on horses. That information is often listed on All Trails, and FOX31 Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Kylie Bearse made a list of dog-friendly hikes.
You can find a beginner’s guide or discover trails that fit your interests on the Approachable Outdoors website.
Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up to date with the newest data as it comes in.
If you wish to go hiking soon, make sure you are prepared with food, plenty of clothing and a plan.