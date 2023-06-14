DENVER (KDVR) — The sun is coming out this weekend after weeks of storms persisted in Colorado.

With the weather warming up and schools released for summer, Coloradans are getting out in nature.

To kick off the hiking season, here is a list of some popular beginner-friendly trails, based on elevation and distance, that are near the Front Range.

1.5 hours or less average completion time

1.5-2 hour average completion time

Before you go

You can check the weather forecast before going on a hike to get your timing right. With recent wet weather, some trails may be muddy. You can get an idea of trail conditions with recent reviews on All Trails.

Many trails will have break-off routes that can lead to a separate destination or add distance to the hike. You can explore trail options with maps from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Some trails do not allow dogs, and some are multi-purpose trails where you might encounter bikers or folks riding on horses. That information is often listed on All Trails, and FOX31 Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Kylie Bearse made a list of dog-friendly hikes.

You can find a beginner’s guide or discover trails that fit your interests on the Approachable Outdoors website.

If you wish to go hiking soon, make sure you are prepared with food, plenty of clothing and a plan.