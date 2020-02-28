Eastern Plains DA indicted on drug charges

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KDVR) — A district attorney representing portions of Colorado’s eastern Plains has been indicted on drug charges.

Brittny Lewton was indicted Thursday on four charges, according to Stan Garnett, Lewton’s attorney.

Lewton represents the 13th Judicial District, which covers Morgan, Washington, Kit Carson, Yuma, Logan, Phillips and Sedgwick counties.

Garnett, a former Boulder district attorney, said the charges include unlawful possession, conspiracy and inducement of possession. He did not say what the fourth charge is.

The indictment in the case is sealed.

The charges stem from an incident in July 2019.

In August 2019, Gov. Jared Polis issued an order to investigate Lewton.

Court records show Lewton is out of custody on her own recognizance.

Lewton, a Republican, has held her position since 2012. Her current term is up at the end of 2020.

The Colorado District Attorneys’ Council released the following statement about the indictment, in part:

“It is regrettable and of great concern to the prosecution community that one of our elected district attorneys has been charged with criminal conduct. As with any defendant, Ms. Lewton is presumed innocent until proven guilty. CDAC has full faith and confidence in Colorado’s criminal justice system and the ability of the Attorney General’s office to handle this matter with the utmost professionalism and integrity.”