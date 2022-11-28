LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A rollover crash has closed eastbound US 6 at Kipling Street, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The crash could be seen on a CDOT camera and the department said those traveling in the area should expect delays.

The Lakewood Police Department said there were two vehicles in the crash and serious injuries were involved. The initial investigation is not showing alcohol or reckless driving as causes in the incident.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is received.