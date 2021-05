Interstate 70 (I-70) signs in the mountains west of Denver.

NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol in Eagle says eastbound Interstate 70 is closed from New Castle to Canyon Creek due to a major crash.

According to CSP, the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday on I-70 in Garfield County.

CSP said the crash involved a semi and multiple vehicles.

I-70 is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time, according to CSP. Highway 6 can be used as an alternate route.