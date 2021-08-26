Driver airlifted to hospital after crash on I-70 near Georgetown; eastbound lanes closed

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a semi-truck while he was pulled over and working on his vehicle.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. near mile 231, about three miles east of Georgetown. The injured driver, who works for a towing company, was working on his truck, which had a trailer attached.
Eastbound I-70 at Silverthorne and eastbound US 6 from Keystone are closed while Colorado State Patrol investigates the crash and environmental crews clean up a diesel fuel spill that resulted from it.
Police told FOX31 the cause of the crash is unknown. It’s also unclear if there were any passengers inside the vehicle that was struck.
Vehicles on eastbound I-70 between Silverthorne and the crash are being routed off at exit 228, the Georgetown exit, and sent to the frontage road.
CSP said to expect significant delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and view a traffic map here.