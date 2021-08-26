Driver airlifted to hospital after crash on I-70 near Georgetown; eastbound lanes closed

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a semi-truck while he was pulled over and working on his vehicle.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near mile 231, about three miles east of Georgetown. The injured driver, who works for a towing company, was working on his truck, which had a trailer attached.

Eastbound I-70 at Silverthorne and eastbound US 6 from Keystone are closed while Colorado State Patrol investigates the crash and environmental crews clean up a diesel fuel spill that resulted from it.

Video credit: Greg Nieto, KDVR

Police told FOX31 the cause of the crash is unknown. It’s also unclear if there were any passengers inside the vehicle that was struck.

Eastbound Semi's – Find a chain station and Wait It Out



EASTBOUND I-70 IS BEING CLOSED IN SILVERTHORNE

Exit 205

EASTBOUND US 6 IS BEING CLOSED FROM KEYSTONE

MP 217



Semi vs Tow Truck / Tow Truck Driver

* Critical Injuries

* Diesel Fuel Spill



Vehicles on eastbound I-70 between Silverthorne and the crash are being routed off at exit 228, the Georgetown exit, and sent to the frontage road.

CSP said to expect significant delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and view a traffic map here.