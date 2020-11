SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) — Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at Silverthorne due to “adverse conditions,” the Colorado Department of Transportation said midday Saturday.

The closure is at mile marker 205. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Drivers are encountering difficult conditions throughout the mountains on Saturday. Snow and powerful winds have led to very low visibility and slick roads.

I-70: Safety closure at MM 205. Adverse conditions. No estimated time to open. https://t.co/R8LmVeqFIm — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 14, 2020

This story will be updated when the interstate reopens.