Eastbound I-70 closed at Genesee due to multiple crashes

GENESEE– The Colorado Department of Transportation said Interstate 70 closed Thursday morning due to multiple crashes from snowpacked roads.
CDOT posted about the closure on Twitter around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Traffic is being diverted to US-40, according to FOX31 Traffic Reporter Sam Boik.
CDOT did not say when it expected the interstate to reopen.
CDOT also said Loveland Pass and Berthoud pass will be closed Thursday afternoon for avalanche reduction work.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates