Eastbound I-70 closed at Genesee due to multiple crashes

GENESEE– The Colorado Department of Transportation said Interstate 70 closed Thursday morning due to multiple crashes from snowpacked roads.

CDOT posted about the closure on Twitter around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Traffic is being diverted to US-40, according to FOX31 Traffic Reporter Sam Boik.

I-70 in Genesee, tho there is a report of traffic being diverted to US-40, I'm still seeing drivers both directions on I-70, tho reports of crashes coming in due to these terrible conditions #cotraffic #cowx pic.twitter.com/t4FSDUUuAx — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) March 19, 2020

CDOT did not say when it expected the interstate to reopen.

CDOT also said Loveland Pass and Berthoud pass will be closed Thursday afternoon for avalanche reduction work.

**TRAVEL ALERT: Plan for CLOSURES on US 6 Loveland Pass and US 40 Berthoud Pass this afternoon for avalanche reduction. Safety closures may also take place if poor visibility or other extreme conditions. See https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 before traveling. #COVID19Colorado #DoYourPartCO pic.twitter.com/7LI8HcHXwf — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 19, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates