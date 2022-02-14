Eastbound I-70 closed at Genesee due to crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says an injury crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Genesee.

The crash happened before 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved two vehicles.

One person received minor injuries in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said a secondary crashed happened on eastbound I-70 near the Chief Hosa exit. The right lane of eastbound I-70 and one lane of the off ramp are closed at Chief Hosa, CDOT said.