I-70 reopens at Eagle after major crash

EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says one lane of eastbound Interstate 70 reopened Monday morning after a crash.

CSP said the crash happened before 8:20 a.m. east of Eagle.

The Greater Eagle Fire Protection District helped extricate a patient from a vehicle involved in the crash, CSP said.

One lane of eastbound I-70 is open. If you are traveling in the area, an alternate route is Highway 6.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash and how many people were injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.