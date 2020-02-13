Eastbound I-70 closed at Denver West due to semi-truck fire

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at the Denver West exit in Lakewood due to a semi-truck fire.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department posted about the closure shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

WRPD said the fire was at I-70 and Highway 58. It has since been extinguished.

No one was injured in the crash and the semi was the only vehicle involved, police said.

WRPD said Youngfield Street is also closed in the area.

Our crews, with help from @ArvadaFire, working on a semi-truck fire on eastbound I-70 near the Highway 58 ramp. Fire is out, no injuries. Extensive cleanup needed for leaking diesel fuel and hydraulic fluid. No time frame on when road will reopen. pic.twitter.com/nW545bXhcy — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 13, 2020

Fuel and hydraulic fluid spilled as a result of the crash, so the interstate will be closed until at least 5 p.m., police said.

Traffic is being diverted. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.