DENVER (KDVR) — East Middle School in Aurora was on lockdown Monday afternoon after a report of a firearm, according to Aurora Police.

Police said officers were at the school investigating the report. As of 12:44 p.m., no weapons had been found.

APD told FOX31 that a student reported that another student flashed a gun in his class, and then left.

Officers were still trying to locate the kid and the gun, according to police.

Aurora Public Schools said that, as of 12:53 p.m., all classrooms had been cleared and no weapons had been found.

FOX31 has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.