DENVER (KDVR) — In the wake of 16-year-old East High School student Luis Garcia’s death, students at the Denver high school planned a walkout in his honor and to demand change.

Garcia died Wednesday afternoon, three weeks after being shot, according to the family spokesperson.

As students returned to school the day after Garcia’s passing, it was an emotional day for the whole student body. FOX31’s Lisa D’Souza was at East High where hundreds of students gathered in front of the school.

Students were emotional as they comforted each other and placed flowers in Garcia’s honor.

Garcia was leaving school on Feb. 13 to go set up decorations for his loved one’s birthday when his family said he was shot while in his car just a few turns away from the high school.

D’Souza was told that friends and classmates will be making and selling bracelets to raise money for Garcia’s funeral and medical bills. The family has also set up a GoFundMe to support his family.

Students plan to walk out of class again on Friday and will be demanding change in order to feel safe in and around their school again. The students said it is their right to feel safe while at school.