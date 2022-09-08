DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday’s shooting along East Colfax Avenue was not on a school campus, but educators are grateful emergency notification systems continue to do their job.

Two boys, including an East High School student, were sent to the hospital after a shooting near the intersection of Colfax and Josephine Street. It happened near the high school and put the campus on secure status.

No information has been released about the shooter.

A Denver Public Schools spokesperson said that in the event of an emergency on school property or nearby, a tone system is activated, followed by an automated message.

Such a tone and message were activated following Wednesday’s shooting.

“Student safety is utmost priority,” DPS’ Scott Pribble said. “We want to make sure our students know that they are safe when they are here and that’s why we practice these drills.”

East High School will resume a complete and normal schedule on Friday.

Pribble said the school district has been in touch with the shooting victim’s family.

“Our leadership has reached out to the family and even visited at the hospital,” Pribble said.