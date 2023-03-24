DENVER (KDVR) — Parents, not students, gathered on the grass outside of East High School Friday morning.

A few dozen parents exchanged information and rough ideas, as a new “Safety Advocacy Group” has formed.

Heather Lamm has a senior at East, where violence has made headlines over the past few weeks.

“Five days ago, my son and the rest of the East soccer team lined up to load the casket of Luis into the hearse at the funeral,” Lamm said. “Then this happened four days after that. So, it’s been a tough year.”

Lamm wanted to give parents a chance to figure out how to streamline ideas for safety, knowing there’s not one solution to the issue.

“The group here today is really meeting to start a process of understanding what the options are to make our school safer, and what the role of parents is in all of that,” she said. “I do think it’s going to take a number of different solutions, not just one.”

Lamm said she supports the DPS board’s decision to at least temporarily bring school resource officers back to high schools in Denver but believes more needs to be done to address systemic violence.

“We want to look at where the levers are, what are the options. What do the teachers need? What do the kids want? What do the kids want? And figure out where we can make a difference,” she said.

If you’d like to get involved, you can email: East80206@gmail.com.