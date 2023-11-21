DENVER (KDVR) — Tom’s Starlight, an East Colfax staple under its previous name of Tom’s Diner, has officially ended operations.

In an email to FOX31, historic real estate firm GBX Group LLC confirmed Tom’s Starlight closed on Nov. 17. The Denver restaurant was located at 601 East Colfax Ave. in Capitol Hill.

Before it was transformed into Tom’s Starlight in 2022, the iconic spot was known as Tom’s Diner, a 24-hour restaurant.

According to the restaurant’s website, owner Tom Messina took the reins of Tom’s Diner in 1999 and made it a community staple for 20 years. In 2019 when the building was almost demolished, Messina teamed up with GBX Group LLC to preserve the property and turn it into Tom’s Starlight.

The location is considered one of Colfax’s most iconic buildings, and Messina and his team successfully saved the local landmark. According to GBX Group LLC, they implemented historic preservation programs and partnerships to ensure the building’s character will be protected forever.

Less than a year after its remodel, the restaurant closed for good.

GBX Group LLC told FOX31 that Messina is ready to pass the torch after two decades of operating the restaurant.

“It has been personally fulfilling for him to save this diner, which has been a huge part of his life since 1999. He shares many memories, and with the recent modernization, knows the property is well-positioned for its future,” said the company in an email.

David, Hicks & Lampert Brokerage is actively marketing the building and looking for interest from hospitality groups.