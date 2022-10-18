DENVER (KDVR) — The Fax Partnership, an East Colfax-based nonprofit, has announced that it has purchased two East Colfax motels with the intention of rehabilitating the buildings to provide homeless and affordable housing in the upcoming years.

The properties being purchased are the Westerner motel at 8405 E. Colfax and the Sand & Sage motel at 8415 E. Colfax.

Monica Martinez, executive director of The Fax, stated, “The Fax Partnership’s mission is to strengthen and support East Colfax while advocating for equitable development. With this acquisition, our organization fulfills its mission to both support those who are in the community now and ensure future redevelopment is affordable so our residents stay here.”

Building on a solid foundation

According to a press release from The Fax, the properties will be leased starting in fall 2023 to Volunteers of America of Colorado, providing 34 units for homeless housing while the VOAC’s property on West Colfax is rehabilitated. VOAC is a non-profit, faith-based organization.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has expressed his support for The Fax’s plans.

“Motel acquisitions offer a key resource for sheltering our unhoused neighbors, and for long-term development to create more affordable housing for our hard-working residents,” Hancock said in a statement. “I applaud The Fax for making this acquisition possible. This project is an ideal investment for our American Rescue Plan Act funds and will further our work to improve affordability in communities who need it most.”

The Fax press release mentions that the properties will be converted to affordable housing units in 2028 following the VOAC’s lease and continued shelter operation by The Fax itself.

Funds were reportedly accumulated through a diverse group of lenders and grants.

About The Fax Partnership

According to The Fax website, “Founded in 2004, The Fax Partnership, also known as The Fax, envisions East Colfax as a transit-rich, thriving main street with a diversity of housing and neighborhood-serving businesses. Through community partnerships and collaboration with local government, we’re working to create a healthy mix of affordable and engaging places for people to live, work, and enjoy life.”