DENVER (KDVR) — Dozens of United Airlines fights have been canceled or delayed at Denver International Airport this week, and the company says storms on the East Coast are to blame.

These storms, compounded by an FAA computer failure outside of Washington, D.C., have caused more than 10,000 flights to be delayed across the country and 1,400 cancellations this week.

Since Monday morning, more than 150 flights out of Denver have been canceled and more than 500 have been delayed.

Travel has picked up steadily every year since bottoming out during the pandemic and on Tuesday, the number of people flying neared 2.4 million, up 11% from last year on the same day, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Thursday is expected to be the peak for airline travel as people start vacations for July Fourth.

FOX31’s Lisa D’Souza spoke to one passenger at DIA Wednesday morning who said he had been there since Monday morning trying to get a flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York. He had looked at other airlines, but a last-minute booking would cost upwards of $2,000. Instead, he opted to wait for United, but speaking with FOX31 he learned the flight he had been booked on for Wednesday was also canceled.

A second passenger, Lilly Servais, was scheduled on a flight Tuesday evening with her husband and young daughter. That flight was supposed to take off at 5:30 but was delayed multiple times until it was eventually canceled around midnight.

She said the family was able to book a flight for Thursday but cannot leave the airport because their car seat was checked onto a plane. Complicating matters, Lilly said the family hasn’t been able to get a rental car reservation or hotel booking room.

A United Airlines spokesperson told FOX31 the company has teams working overtime to restore reliability.

“Several consecutive days of severe weather and lingering thunderstorms in the Northeast, combined with FAA staffing constraints over the weekend, have resulted in a tough operating environment, especially for our customers flying in and out of the New York area. We know our customers are eager to get to their destinations and our airport and call center teams are working overtime to assist them. As we focus on helping our customers whose travel has been disrupted over the last few days, we’re also planning ahead to be ready for the upcoming holiday weekend,” a statement from the airline said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.