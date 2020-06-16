East Canyon Fire covering 2,000 acres, 0% contained

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The East Canyon Fire is currently covering around 2,000 acres and is 0 percent contained.

Earlier this afternoon, the fire moved toward Highway 160, which forced the highway to close.

The fire is burning one mile south of Highway 160.

No structures have been damaged or lost.

The Rock Mountain Team Blue, a Type 2 Team, will take over the fire due to the complexity of the fire, rugged terrain and the number of aerial resources.

There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for 10 miles around the fire.

Due to the steep terrain and limited number of firefighters, a significant number of aerial resources are being used to combat this fire.

