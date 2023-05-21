DENVER (KDVR) — This year was the 17th anniversary of the Denver Colfax Marathon, where thousands descend on the downtown area.

For some this is their first race; for others it’s routine. A mother and daughter duo has made the marathon an annual tradition.

The 2023 race set records with a total of 21,000 participants for the entire weekend.

“Honestly it’s so crazy to see, watching it grow bigger every year,” runner Brittany Ashworth said.

In the sea of shoes on the starting line, Sharon Rousey is looking out for one runner in particular, her daughter.

“We’re always here every day when she’s running,” said Rousey.

It’s Brittany’s 16th year running it, and this year she ran with a friend.

Rousey’s clever signs help her daughter get through the race, especially the one that said: “This is easier than getting Taylor Swift tickets.”

“My daughter needed to get Taylor Swift tickets. So she’s calling everyone and anyone and saying ‘you need to get on, you need to get on’ so that we can get it,” Rousey said. “I sat for three hours on the website waiting for Ticketmaster to open up and it finally did and we got our tickets.”

“I was like, ‘this is impossible, there is no way,’ so I’m like so thankful for getting the tickets actually,” Ashworth said.

Scoring Swift tickets is an accomplishment in itself, not to mention the 13.1-mile race she finished as well.