DENVER (KDVR) – Police in the Mile High City responded to reports of a shooting early Sunday morning that left two people dead, and investigators searching for those responsible.

The Denver Police Department said officers were called to the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue at approximately 2:49 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found one victim. A short time later, at roughly 3:34 a.m., DPD discovered a second gunshot victim, who they transported to a nearby hospital.

DPD provided an update around 10:18 a.m. on Sunday that revealed both of those victims have since died from the wounds they sustained during this shooting.

No arrests have been made at this point and now, investigators are asking anyone that may have witnessed this shooting or has information that could help identify a suspect, to come forward by calling the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

