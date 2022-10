Officer at 22nd and Lawrence. Photo Credit: KDVR File.

By Anna Maria Basquez

DENVER – Denver police reported a stabbing early Saturday in the 2200 block of Lawrence Street and the victim suffered serious injuries.

“An adult male has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” Denver police tweeted at 8:12 a.m. Oct. 8. “Suspect is in custody.”

The area is near the Denver Rescue Mission.

More information will be posted as the investigation unfolds.