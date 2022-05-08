DENVER (KDVR) — Police responded to reports of a shooting that wounded two early Sunday morning in the area of the 16th Street Mall.

This is the third known shooting in the Denver area since Friday.

According to Denver Police, officers were called around 12:22 a.m. to the 1600 block of Wazee Street near the popular downtown mall.

Upon arrival, police found two men who were transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made as police continue to develop further information on this investigation.

Sunday’s early morning incident follows two other unrelated shootings in the Denver area.

One man was killed and another woman was critically injured during a shooting that happened on Broadway near the Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Friday.

Two others were shot and wounded Saturday afternoon near 29th and Colorado.

All three investigations are ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.