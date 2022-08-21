AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a deadly early morning crash on Sunday involving one motorcyclist and two vehicles, one of which left the scene.

At roughly 1:44 a.m. on Sunday, APD said officers were called to a crash at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Moline Street that involved a Ford SUV, a white SUV and a motorcycle.

Once officers arrived, they discovered the driver of the motorcycle in the middle of eastbound E. Colfax Avenue, with life-threatening issues, from which he died shortly thereafter.

An investigation led by the Aurora Police Traffic Section revealed that leading up to the crash, the motorcyclist was traveling west on E. Colfax Avenue.

As the motorcyclist approached the intersection, a white SUV turned left from Colfax onto Moline street, allegedly cutting off the motorcyclist in the process.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist maneuvered to avoid colliding with the white SUV, veering into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of E. Colfax Avenue, where he was struck by the Ford SUV.

The white SUV left the scene and has not been identified as of this posting.

The victim of the deceased has not been released at this point due to the Adams County Coroner’s Office’s ongoing investigation, but we will bring you that information once the next-of-kin has been contacted.

Now, the Aurora Police Traffic Section is asking for the public’s help. If you witnessed this crash, have any dashcam footage of the incident, or hold any information that could lead to the closing of this investigation, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain both anonymous and eligible for a $2,000 reward.