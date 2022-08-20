Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Northbound traffic along South Monaco Parkway has been reopened after it was closed due to an early morning crash that involved two vehicles.

The Denver Police Department said that three people were involved in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. One vehicle, with two people in it, t-boned another that was heading southbound on Monaco Pkwy. The sole occupant of the vehicle that was hit was the driver.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the driver who caused the crash, as well as their passenger, had serious injuries and needed to be transported to a nearby hospital.

The person who was t-boned only sustained minor injuries from the collision and did not need transport to a hospital.

The identities of all involved have not been released as of this point, nor have the extent of the injuries sustained by the two people who were transported to a hospital.

As a result of this crash, traffic traveling in the northbound direction along North Monaco Parkway near East Amherst Avenue was closed for several hours.

