AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an apartment building where people were trapped, requiring the use of multiple ladder rescues.

At roughly 3:48 a.m. on Saturday morning, first responders with the Aurora Fire Department were called to a multi-family residential building on the 15800 block of East 13th Place.

When they arrived, heavy smoke and dangerous fire conditions had left several people trapped inside.

Ladder rescues were conducted in order to reach trapped people through windows on the second and third floors of the building. “Multiple people” were rescued including four who required evaluation from EMT personnel.

Of that group, two were transported to a hospital. AFR verified that there were no life-threatening injuries that arose from this fire.

However, five families who lived in the building have now been displaced.

What caused this fire is still being investigated but FOX31 will bring you updates on this story once they’ve been released by AFD.