Eaglet at Standley Lake dies in nest collapse

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Standley Lake Regional Park announced the death of an eaglet on Thursday, caused by a collapsed nest.

The eaglet, “SL1,” was a fledgling, just five weeks old. Standley Lake Regional Park released a statement on the incident:

“Our hearts are heavy after today’s events. From what we observed on site, the cottonwood supporting the nest split down the middle. There were not high winds at the time, but the tree was old, mostly dead and decayed which may have led to the split.” Statement by Standley Lake Regional Park staff



Courtesy of Standley Lake Regional Park

SL1 was taken from the destroyed nest, and relocated to the National Eagle Repository. SL1 will be cremated at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal and National Wildlife Refuge. The eaglet will be met with a sacred ceremony and blessed burial site.

The burial site was erected for eagle burial by representatives of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, Oglala Lakota, and Southern Ute.

Standley Lake Regional Park staff are working on a plan to provide a safe new home for the adult eagles that remain at the park. More updates on the rebuilding of the eagle habitat will come out over the next few weeks.