DENVER (KDVR) — After more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles are saying goodbye.

The Grammy award-winning rock band is hitting the road one last time and bringing “The Long Goodbye” tour to the Mile High City. Legacy band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit — along with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey — will be at Ball Arena on Oct. 5.

Steely Dan will be attending as a special guest.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle,” the Eagles said on their website.

The Eagles originally formed in Los Angeles in 1971 and have been producing hits for five decades. Most notably, the band has given the world songs like “Hotel California,” “Take it Easy,” “Lyin’ Eyes” and “One of These Nights.”

The Eagles’ “Their Greatest Hits” album was the first album to ever be certified platinum and continues to dominate charts to this day. That accomplishment helped the band get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Jimmy Buffet in 1998.

When Eagles farewell tour tickets go on sale

The tour is expected to continue into 2025, with the band to “perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands,” according to the announcement.

So, if you are ready to say farewell to some music legends, get your credit cards ready.

Presale and VIP tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. There are two presale options for fans: a Ball Arena/radio presale and a Live Nation presale.

Then, two days later on July 14, tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m.

In this final tour, the Eagles are only stopping on 13 dates so far. So, be sure to grab your tickets to the final ride.

“At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades,” the band said. “This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”