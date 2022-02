STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — You never know what you’ll see when you’re on a trail in the mountains, no matter what time of year.

On a sunny, chilly Sunday, two eagles battled it out on the Core Trail along the Yampa River. The majestic birds eventually ended their squabbling but it didn’t phase a dog in the snow.



Photo credit: Shannon Lukens

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds mountain explorers to always respect wildlife when out on a trail. The main thing to remember is to keep a distance.