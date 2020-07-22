Eagle County woman raising money to build fence along river where toddler drowned

EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — An Eagle mother is raising money to build a fence around the area where a little boy drowned last month.

Diana Maatsch has started a GoFundMe page to build that fence in between the Eagle Villas Apartments and the Eagle River.

In early June, 3-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez Castro fell into the river. He lived at Eagle Villas.

Two weeks ago, his body was discovered east of Dotsero.

“There needs to be some sort of barrier along that river. It’s a very, very dangerous area,” Maatsch said.

Thus far, Maatsch, who lives on the other side of the river, has raised $4,200 for the fence. She hopes to raise $20,000. Maatsch says she is working closely with both the Town of Eagle and the Eagle Villas Apartments.

“I just think if Sebastian was wandering, he would have wandered up and down the fence lines,” she says, “Instead of down that hill.”