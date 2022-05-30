EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A routine traffic stop near Avon ended with the arrest of two Arizona men who were traveling with 30 pounds of meth and a handgun.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department contacted a vehicle in a routine traffic stop that was following a car too closely on Interstate 70 on May 25.

The driver of the vehicle was 27-year-old Jesus Omar Atondo Arrellanes of Arizona and his passenger was 24-year-old Jesus Manuel Cecena Portillo of Arizona.

When officers made contact with the vehicle, they discovered that Manuel Cecena Portillo was in possession of an illegally concealed handgun.

Police were then tipped off to further criminal activity and deployed a K-9 to search around the car. The dog quickly alerted police to the rear end of the vehicle.

Officers discovered 30 pounds of methamphetamines in the spare tire.

Jesus Omar Atondo Arrellanes and Jesus Manuel Cecena Portillo were arrested on multiple charges for possession of meth and a handgun. (Photo: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office)

Charges against Jesus Omar Atondo Arrellanes

He is being held on a $100,000 bond for the following charges:

Distribution of a schedule 1 controlled substance – methamphetamine, a class 1 Drug Felony

Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance – methamphetamine, a class 4 Drug Felony

Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance – cocaine, a class 1 Drug Misdemeanor

Special Offender importation of methamphetamine, a class 1 Drug Felony

Special Offender for possession of a deadly weapon, a class 1 Drug Felony

Charges against Jesus Manuel Cecena Portillo

He is being held on a $100,000 bond for the following charges:

Introduction of contraband – a class 4 Felony

Carrying a concealed weapon – a class 1 Misdemeanor

If anyone has information on these suspects or the crime, they are asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970 328-8500. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and submit a tip online at P3 Tips’ website.