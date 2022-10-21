VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — A man running for the top law enforcement position in Eagle County was arrested after a debate for the gig Wednesday, on outstanding warrants for traffic violations in Eagle and Lake Counties.

Paul Agneberg, 37 is challenging incumbent Sheriff James Van Beek to lead the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. Vail Daily was the first to report the arrest, following a candidate forum presented by the paper and broadcast by Eagle County.

In Agneberg’s opening statement, he billed himself as a candidate who would serve as a peace officer.

“There’s a general feeling in this country, that police have gotten a little too powerful, a little too heavy-handed, a little too militaristic,” Agneberg said. “Alternatively, I live by the principles of peace and non-violence. The sheriff is the peace officer.”

Vail Daily candidates forum for Eagle County Sheriff. Photo Credit: Eagle County

In his opening remarks, Sheriff Van Beek said “Since I’ve taken office in 2014, there’s been a dramatic change inside the sheriff’s office, we’ve grown and I’m proud of the record that we’ve set and I’m proud of the team that we have here at the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.”

Agneberg outlined more of his policing philosophy, criticizing the law enforcement system as a whole for prosecuting petty crimes.

“A crime actually requires a victim and a perpetrator,” Agneberg said. “The state is claiming to be injured by our actions, and it creates these victimless crimes in order to force its perception of morality and to generate revenue.”

However, the issue of Agneberg’s open warrant came in Van Beek’s closing arguments.

“I’m the only candidate that’s sitting here in front of you tonight that doesn’t have outstanding warrants for his arrest, and so I wanted you to know that as well,” Van Beek said. “But I am here to work with everybody, I’m here to grow, I’m here to learn, and I want your vote and I ask for your vote come Nov. 8.”

Agneberg asked for a rebuttal three times and threw an imaginary challenge flag to make a dispute, but the forum closed after Van Beek’s remarks.

Agneberg was arrested for outstanding traffic violations out of Lake County, including failure to provide proof of insurance, expired plates and driving without a license. His outstanding warrant in Eagle County was for driving without insurance and driving an unregistered vehicle.

His campaign sent a video of his arrest to FOX31, which shows Agneberg questioning the two deputies who were placing him under arrest. Agneberg asked to see the warrant and pointed out that it needs to have a judge’s signature.

“This is the violence I’m talking about. Intimidation,” Agneberg said in a video recorded by his friend, Sammy Katz, during his arrest.

Agneberg asked to see the warrant and pointed out “It has to have a signature of a judge on it,” Agneberg said. He pointed out “it’s not a legitimate warrant” to deputies and was told, “you can take it up with the judge.”