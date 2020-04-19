Eagle County seeks to slowly reopen non-critical and non-essential businesses

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Eagle County Public Health and Environment is seeking exemptions from executive and public health orders in order to reopen portions of the community.

Eagle County wants to increase the size of permissible gatherings from zero to 10 so that some non-essential and non-critical businesses can open. Additionally, Eagle County would want outdoor recreation facilities to open as well.

The county says the following triggers would have to be met in order to reopen the community:

A sustained decrease in cases for at least 14 days.

Hospitals are safely able to treat patients without resorting to crisis standards of care.

Testing can be performed for all people with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection.

Active monitoring can be accomplished for all COVID-19 cases and their contacts.

Eagle County says they are working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to sustain social distancing while taking a first step toward relaxing current restrictions.

Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney said that “although meeting the four triggers demonstrates the county’s readiness to move forward, a sustainable level of social distancing will be with the community long into the future until a vaccine is developed. “

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is expected to respond early next week. Officials say the response from the CDPHE could include approval, denial or suggested changes.